Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Upgraded to Overweight by Barclays

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $110.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.63.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $91.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.89 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $136.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.96.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $203,932.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,031,855.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 10,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $1,221,905.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,749,320.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,439 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,735 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

