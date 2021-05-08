Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Bought by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, February 19th. AlphaValue upgraded Nestlé to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Shares of Nestlé stock opened at $120.99 on Friday. Nestlé S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $104.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.63. The firm has a market cap of $348.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $3.0658 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. Nestlé’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.11%.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

