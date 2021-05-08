NEST Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $71.70 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $71.70 million and approximately $10.28 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NEST Protocol has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0358 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NEST Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00085131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00020020 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00062764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $446.89 or 0.00777062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.83 or 0.00102296 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,065.21 or 0.08807394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol (CRYPTO:NEST) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEST Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEST Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEST Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEST Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.