Nephros’ (NEPH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Maxim Group currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nephros from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Nephros in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock.

Nephros stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,223. Nephros has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.62. The company has a market cap of $73.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Nephros had a negative net margin of 43.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nephros will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEPH. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nephros by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 575,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 266,068 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nephros by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nephros in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,719,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nephros by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

