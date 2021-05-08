NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. NeoGenomics updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.270–0.230 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.09. 1,379,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,048. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1,369.21 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.53. NeoGenomics has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $61.57.

NEO has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.05.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

