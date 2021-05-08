Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) PT Set at €60.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NEM. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €63.85 ($75.12).

Get Nemetschek alerts:

ETR NEM opened at €57.96 ($68.19) on Wednesday. Nemetschek has a twelve month low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a twelve month high of €74.35 ($87.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion and a PE ratio of 63.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €57.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of €58.66.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.