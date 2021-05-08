Needham & Company LLC Raises Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target to $525.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $515.00 to $525.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $574.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $435.57.

ZBRA opened at $488.58 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $215.52 and a 1-year high of $518.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $488.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $419.84.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.10, for a total value of $473,926.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,860.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total transaction of $167,145.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,639 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,851.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,535 shares of company stock worth $25,429,582. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,116.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

