Needham & Company LLC Raises SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Price Target to $42.00

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SI-BONE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SI-BONE from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.63.

NASDAQ SIBN opened at $32.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.28 and its 200 day moving average is $28.98. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. SI-BONE has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $37.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 1.41.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 45.03% and a negative net margin of 61.67%. On average, analysts forecast that SI-BONE will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SI-BONE news, CFO Laura Francis sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $612,055.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,583,683.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $71,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,067,472 shares of company stock worth $32,658,438. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,458,000 after buying an additional 29,464 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after buying an additional 32,501 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 4th quarter worth $2,171,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 583,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,448,000 after buying an additional 125,050 shares during the period. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

