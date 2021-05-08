Navcoin Trading Up 0.7% This Week (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.68 or 0.00001171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $48.80 million and approximately $10.22 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00015738 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005530 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000345 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002341 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00021359 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,696,630 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

