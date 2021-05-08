Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.110-1.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $463.50 million-$473.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $465.70 million.Natus Medical also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.26-0.32 EPS.

Natus Medical stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.62. 132,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,915. Natus Medical has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.19 and its 200 day moving average is $23.68. The stock has a market cap of $907.61 million, a P/E ratio of -48.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $114.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.40 million. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Natus Medical will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natus Medical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.