Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NGVC)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE NGVC opened at $12.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $292.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.77. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $18.75.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $265.05 million for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 11.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, bread, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

