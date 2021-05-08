National Retail Properties, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:NNN)

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for National Retail Properties in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NNN. Bank of America upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

NYSE NNN opened at $48.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.28. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $25.87 and a 52-week high of $48.80.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 46.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 89.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,000.00. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $281,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,211.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,907 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,339. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 75.36%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.