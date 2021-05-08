National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.78 Million

Equities research analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) will report $80.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $81.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $80.50 million. National Health Investors posted sales of $83.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year sales of $330.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $324.60 million to $336.67 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $347.10 million, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $364.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 56.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

Shares of National Health Investors stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 13.13 and a quick ratio of 13.13. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $78.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,597,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,301,000 after purchasing an additional 121,758 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

