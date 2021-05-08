National Bankshares Raises RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target to C$23.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a na rating and issued a C$18.50 price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$21.86.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$21.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.41. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$13.16 and a 12 month high of C$21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.