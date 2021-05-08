National Bank Financial Raises Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target to C$18.50

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial to C$18.50 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cascades’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC upgraded shares of Cascades from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cascades to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$22.50 to C$20.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Cascades in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.71.

TSE CAS traded up C$0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching C$14.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95. Cascades has a twelve month low of C$12.80 and a twelve month high of C$18.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.43.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cascades will post 2.2199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Cascades’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

