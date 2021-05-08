National Bank Financial Boosts Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target to C$128.00

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$128.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$127.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$126.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$122.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Thomson Reuters to C$123.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$127.17.

Shares of TSE:TRI opened at C$118.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.55 billion and a PE ratio of 8.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$113.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$107.58. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of C$89.89 and a 1 year high of C$122.03.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.09 billion. Analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 2.3299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.53%.

In other news, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.46, for a total value of C$163,049.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$119,957.51. Also, Director Marc E. Gold sold 6,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$117.27, for a total value of C$780,667.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,004.17. Insiders sold 14,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,970 over the last ninety days.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

