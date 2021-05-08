Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $96.31, but opened at $101.44. Natera shares last traded at $103.30, with a volume of 7,136 shares trading hands.

The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTRA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.36.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,234 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $246,253.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,985,275.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,390 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $159,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,433,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 223,664 shares of company stock worth $22,500,995 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Natera by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Natera by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,432,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $653,108,000 after purchasing an additional 194,745 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Natera by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Natera by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Natera by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.79 and a beta of 1.66.

Natera Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

