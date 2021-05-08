Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price target hoisted by BTIG Research from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NTRA. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist started coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Natera presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.36.

NTRA traded up $5.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.83. 1,386,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68. Natera has a 12-month low of $39.21 and a 12-month high of $127.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.96. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.79 and a beta of 1.66.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. The business had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Natera will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,213 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $353,879.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,658 shares in the company, valued at $9,764,792.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $110,744.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 436,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,525,908.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,664 shares of company stock valued at $22,500,995. 9.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Natera by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

