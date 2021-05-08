NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nant Health, LLC is a personalized healthcare company which enable improved patient outcomes and treatment decisions for critical illnesses. The company developed an adaptive learning system, CLINICS, which includes its unique software, middleware and hardware systems infrastructure that collects, indexes, analyzes and interprets of molecular, clinical, operational and financial data points derived from novel and traditional sources. Nant Health, LLC is based in CULVER CITY, United States. “

NantHealth stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.50. 333,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,271. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.83. NantHealth has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $6.60.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NantHealth will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other NantHealth news, COO Ronald Allen Louks sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $296,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Soon-Shiong bought 1,689,189 shares of NantHealth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 59.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NantHealth by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 31,105 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NantHealth by 347.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 107,130 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of NantHealth by 596.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 116,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 99,617 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NantHealth by 726.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 99,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NantHealth by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,891 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States and internationally. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

