Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

Separately, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

NBRV stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $367.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.91. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.95.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.14. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,682.55% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBRV. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after buying an additional 1,418,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 311,927 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI).

