MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €160.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MTX. Barclays set a €218.00 ($256.47) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €199.00 ($234.12) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €213.00 ($250.59) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €191.00 ($224.71) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €192.21 ($226.13).

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €212.40 ($249.88) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of €112.40 ($132.24) and a 12-month high of €221.00 ($260.00). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €201.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €198.18.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

