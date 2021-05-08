MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.85

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.85 and traded as low as $14.82. MS&AD Insurance Group shares last traded at $14.94, with a volume of 11,634 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MS&AD Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.85.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

