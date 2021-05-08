Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.900-1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.93 billion-$1.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 8.700-8.800 EPS.

Shares of MSI stock traded up $11.04 on Friday, reaching $199.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,440,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,450. The stock has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $124.36 and a 1 year high of $199.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.58.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $188.00.

In other news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $10,153,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

