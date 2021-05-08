Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Sets New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $194.74 and last traded at $194.05, with a volume of 2519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.03.

The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.17%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $10,153,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.6% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.58.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

