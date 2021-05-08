MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) has been assigned a €140.00 ($164.71) price target by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 99.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €116.00 ($136.47) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €91.00 ($107.06) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €108.22 ($127.32).

ETR MOR opened at €70.14 ($82.52) on Thursday. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of €68.24 ($80.28) and a 12 month high of €125.20 ($147.29). The company has a 50-day moving average of €75.68 and a 200-day moving average of €87.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.21, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.89. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.40.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

