Morpheus Labs Hits Market Capitalization of $43.35 Million (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a market capitalization of $43.35 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.40 or 0.00082505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00021264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00062613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $470.60 or 0.00802217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.12 or 0.00104194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,556.64 or 0.09472295 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00045011 BTC.

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 723,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 423,063,076 coins. The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

