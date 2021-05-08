Moritz A. Sell Sells 2,000 Shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Stock

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Director Moritz A. Sell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $18,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,330 shares in the company, valued at $12,129.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:SWZ opened at $9.30 on Friday. The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $9.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 841,183 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,861 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 220,928 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,174,322 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after purchasing an additional 64,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 55,537 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 14,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

About The Swiss Helvetia Fund

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

