Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AHEXY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Adecco Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

OTCMKTS:AHEXY opened at $33.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 564.83 and a beta of 1.43. Adecco Group has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $35.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.09.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Adecco Group will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services worldwide. It provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and other services. The company offers workplace solutions for candidates in skilled and unskilled roles across industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under the Adia brand name.

