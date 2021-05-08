Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF)

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

STJPF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

Shares of STJPF traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.25. 220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,268. St. James’s Place has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average of $16.06.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.