Morgan Stanley Raises Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target to $140.00

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PKG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a hold rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.20.

PKG stock opened at $153.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $86.93 and a 12-month high of $153.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.65.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 52.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 110,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,799,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,193,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,839,000 after buying an additional 257,459 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 98,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,217,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

