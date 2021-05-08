Morgan Stanley Raises O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $575.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $560.00 to $575.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $493.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $529.70.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $562.32. The stock had a trading volume of 471,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,609. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $377.27 and a twelve month high of $564.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $520.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $471.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 4,892 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.52, for a total value of $2,742,063.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,947,742.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,960 shares of company stock valued at $55,041,604. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 44,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

