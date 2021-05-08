Morgan Stanley Raises Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target to $322.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $301.00 to $322.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Moody’s from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $337.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $332.67.

Get Moody's alerts:

Shares of MCO stock opened at $334.50 on Wednesday. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $243.13 and a 52-week high of $340.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.63. The company has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 29.92%.

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total transaction of $257,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,549. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,029,191. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 315.7% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Minot Capital LP purchased a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,256,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,711,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRB Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. TRB Advisors LP now owns 35,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,158,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.