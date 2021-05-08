Morgan Stanley Raises Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target to $325.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from an underweight rating to a market weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $233.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $224.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $68.09 and a 12 month high of $271.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.27 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.03 and its 200 day moving average is $202.56.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 160 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $39,014.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,698,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 14,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $3,166,388.48. Insiders have sold a total of 14,927 shares of company stock worth $3,239,836 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $499,907,000 after acquiring an additional 100,997 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 24.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth $123,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

