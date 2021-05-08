Morgan Stanley Increases Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $280.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $265.00.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $254.78 on Tuesday. Stryker has a 52-week low of $171.75 and a 52-week high of $268.04. The stock has a market cap of $95.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.27, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $250.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.79.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.51%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,795 shares of company stock valued at $29,064,903 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 294.9% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

