Morgan Stanley Increases Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target to $26.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BEN. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franklin Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Resources from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.90.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

NYSE BEN opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. Franklin Resources has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.99.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

In related news, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $1,080,620.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $595,819.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,672 shares of company stock worth $2,104,440 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,459,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,337 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,011,653 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,281,000 after purchasing an additional 76,047 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 31,911.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 34,892 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 34,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.