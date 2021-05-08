Morgan Stanley Boosts Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target to $148.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $148.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradyne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.56.

NASDAQ TER opened at $128.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Teradyne will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

In other news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,015,684.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,834,326.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total value of $10,356,537.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,188,018.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,672 shares of company stock valued at $14,488,401. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

