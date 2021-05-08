Morgan Stanley Boosts EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Price Target to $35.00

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 18.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. EVERTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

Shares of EVTC opened at $42.88 on Thursday. EVERTEC has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $43.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.14.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that EVERTEC will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $1,199,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,791.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 24,444 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $963,826.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,812.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,934 shares of company stock worth $6,166,341 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,419,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,594,000 after purchasing an additional 334,106 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,829,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 515,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,289,000 after buying an additional 17,439 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,253,000 after purchasing an additional 351,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 503,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

