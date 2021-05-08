MoonSwap Price Hits $1.12 on Top Exchanges (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One MoonSwap coin can currently be bought for $1.12 or 0.00001903 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonSwap has a total market cap of $20.46 million and $41,791.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.91 or 0.00578403 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007068 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000784 BTC.

MoonSwap Coin Profile

MoonSwap (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 18,266,798 coins and its circulating supply is 18,246,297 coins. MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi . The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

