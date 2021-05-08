Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lowered its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 315.7% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Minot Capital LP bought a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $9,256,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $350,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRB Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. TRB Advisors LP now owns 35,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.67.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $135,843.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,151 shares in the company, valued at $17,064,288.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total value of $257,607.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,549. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,901 shares of company stock worth $5,029,191. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

MCO traded up $4.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $334.50. 678,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,266. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.13 and a fifty-two week high of $340.16. The stock has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 29.92%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

