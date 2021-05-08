Monte Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Monte Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up approximately 1.9% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 20,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,893 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 26,853 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.23.

HD stock opened at $339.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.20 and a 12-month high of $339.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.66.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

