Monitronics International (OTCMKTS:SCTY) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of Monitronics International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCTY) dropped 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.01 and last traded at $8.00. Approximately 1,276 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 7,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80.

Monitronics International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCTY)

Monitronics International, Inc, doing business as Brinks Home Security, provides security alarm monitoring and related services to residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises.

