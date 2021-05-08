Monero Classic (XMC) Achieves Market Cap of $23.30 Million

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 21.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for $1.22 or 0.00002070 BTC on major exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $23.30 million and approximately $665,148.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded up 100.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $469.36 or 0.00799740 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003712 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 66.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

