Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $63.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.38% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products. Its products include containerboards, sack kraft papers, speciality kraft papers, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, office and printing papers and graphic printing papers as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates and high-barrier films. The company operates primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America and South Africa. Mondi plc is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom. “

Get Mondi alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

OTCMKTS:MONDY opened at $56.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Mondi has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $56.90.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mondi (MONDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.