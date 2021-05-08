Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys 164 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,077 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.3% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amazon.com by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 35,361.0% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 249,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,891,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,159,529,000 after buying an additional 154,025 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,600.00 price target (up from $4,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,135.79.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,291.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.39, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,266.59 and a 200 day moving average of $3,202.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,330.00 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,242 shares of company stock valued at $384,691,177 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.