Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $8,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 236.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 348.6% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 9,288 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $2,864,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $10,619,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $267.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.75. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.40 and a 52-week high of $268.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.86.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

