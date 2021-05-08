Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Upgraded at TheStreet

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MRNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Brookline Capital Management increased their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.61.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $163.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna has a 1-year low of $46.13 and a 1-year high of $189.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.15 and its 200 day moving average is $134.07.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Moderna will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,836,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $301,633,712.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,141,666.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.63, for a total value of $2,652,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,619,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,807,150.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,731,720 shares of company stock valued at $838,205,524 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $19,849,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Moderna by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 2,309.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

