Mizuho Trims Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Target Price to $360.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PAYC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Paycom Software from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Paycom Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paycom Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $384.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $416.78.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $327.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $379.75 and a 200 day moving average of $399.01. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $233.27 and a 1 year high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $171,299,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 286,171.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 217,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,394,000 after acquiring an additional 217,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Paycom Software by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,933,133,000 after buying an additional 163,870 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Paycom Software by 305.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,115,000 after buying an additional 141,778 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Paycom Software by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,738,000 after buying an additional 106,492 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.