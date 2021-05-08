Mizuho Trims Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Target Price to $360.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PAYC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Paycom Software from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Paycom Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paycom Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $384.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $416.78.
Shares of PAYC stock opened at $327.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $379.75 and a 200 day moving average of $399.01. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $233.27 and a 1 year high of $471.08.
In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $171,299,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 286,171.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 217,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,394,000 after acquiring an additional 217,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Paycom Software by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,933,133,000 after buying an additional 163,870 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Paycom Software by 305.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,115,000 after buying an additional 141,778 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Paycom Software by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,738,000 after buying an additional 106,492 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
