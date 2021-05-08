Mithril (MITH) Trading 14.8% Lower Over Last Week

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. One Mithril coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular exchanges. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $107.07 million and $25.30 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mithril has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00019997 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.38 or 0.00287657 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001739 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 53.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000145 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Mithril is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.