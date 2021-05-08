Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) One Day Volume Tops $23,925.00

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be bought for about $26.17 or 0.00044374 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market cap of $38.55 million and approximately $23,925.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00067738 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.21 or 0.00256389 BTC.

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded up 71,745.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $660.98 or 0.01120754 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00030395 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 288% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.68 or 0.00759089 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,473,022 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

