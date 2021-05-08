Mirrored Apple Achieves Market Cap of $35.40 Million (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be bought for about $131.25 or 0.00223324 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Mirrored Apple has a total market cap of $35.40 million and approximately $30,132.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00067908 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.79 or 0.00256576 BTC.

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded 76,389.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004048 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $659.48 or 0.01122090 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00030903 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $457.41 or 0.00778279 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,616.37 or 0.99735103 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Coin Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 269,703 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars.

